Rugby

Drua confirms five home game venues

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 9, 2022 3:54 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s first-ever home game will be held at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on March 4 for round three against the Melbourne Rebels.

On March 19, they’ll host the Western Force at Sydney’s Leichhardt Oval in round five.

The Drua returns to Suncorp Stadium for its round-eight home game against the Brumbies on April 9.

Suva’s ANZ Stadium is next up as a home venue on 30 April against the Highlanders kicking off at 4.35pm.

The round 13 blockbuster against Moana Pasifika remains locked in for CommBank Stadium on 14 May.

The Drua will confirm the venues for their round seven and 14 home matches against the Waratahs and Chiefs shortly.


[Source: FRU]

