Dream big in rugby, says Natabua manager

Rugby is more than just a game, it’s a platform that builds resilience, discipline, and confidence in young women.

That’s the powerful message Natabua High School U18 girls team manager Rigieta Radrodro hopes to send after her side’s inspiring performance in the Weet-Bix Raluve quarterfinals over the weekend.

As her players continue their title defence, Radrodro believes the values they gain from the sport will stay with them far beyond the field.

“Rugby is not for all girls. It’s for some girls, but I think this sport has taught them more than just the game. It has taught them teamwork, determination, and of course, aspiration.”

She added that while winning is special, what matters more is how the game shapes her players into strong, driven young women.

“So I would like for all the girls out there, you can play rugby. And it will help you discover so much more about yourself.”

The Weet-Bix Raluve semifinals will be held on the 16th of this month at Lawaqa Park in Nadroga.

