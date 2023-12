Simeli Daunivucu [Source: Francois Laporter via Rakaviti]

Fly-half Simeli Daunivucu marked his Top 14 debut for La Rochelle against Stade Francais on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, son of former Flying Fijian and Fiji sevens hero Jone Daunivucu, made a promising initial appearance, although his team fell short with a score of 13-18 against Stade Francais.

Their next match is scheduled for March 9th.