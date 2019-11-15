Dan Carter sings praises of new Blues team mate Beauden Barrett

The last time Dan Carter shared a field with Beauden Barrett, they were crowned world champions at Twickenham.

A lot has happened since then – Carter hung up his international boots and played stints in France and Japan while Barrett carved his own mould in the No.10 jersey as an attacking playmaker full of pace and finesse.

Yet somehow, the two are back together in an environment they’re both rather new to with Carter announced as a new signing for the Blues just over a week out from Barrett’s potential debut for the club.

While the 38-year-old says he hasn’t given any thought to what playing with Barrett again could be like, he admits he’s happily watched his new Blues teammate develop into another superb All Blacks first-five.

Carter and Barrett spent some time training together yesterday as the Blues continue their preparation for next week’s opening round clash against the Hurricanes in Auckland.

TVNZ