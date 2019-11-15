Dan Carter is our Tom Brady says Blues coach

New Blues first-five Dan Carter had offers before from the Blues but it was confirmed today that the All Blacks great is the Auckland based team’s newest addition.

Carter is joining the Blues after a conversation with former Crusaders teammate and Blues Head Coach Leon MacDonald.

The 38-year-old says he has not played for several months so it will be a number of weeks before he will be ready to be considered to play.

“Great opportunity to be able to train and potentially play in a city that my kids go to school and family’s at now you know that’s pretty cool and a chance to give back to rugby”.

McDonald adds he hit the jackpot referring to Carter’s signing.

“You know he’s our Tom Brady he doesn’t stop he’s still a great athlete and we really stoked to have him”.

The veteran of 112 Tests for the All Blacks, Carter holds the record for the most points scored by a single player in international rugby with 1,598, claiming World Rugby’s player of the year prize on three separate occasions.

Carter also played 141 matches for the Crusaders during his time in Super Rugby, winning three titles between 2003 and 2015.

Have you heard that @DanCarter will be joining @beaudenbarrett at the @BluesRugbyTeam this year? 🤩 Remember the last time DC and Beaudy played a rugby match together… pic.twitter.com/9Xjgy73AoK — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 4, 2020

The former All Black could be in line for his Blues debut in the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, beginning against the Hurricanes at Eden Park next Saturday.