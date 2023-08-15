Big T thrilled with journey

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

Three years ago if Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta was asked about representing Fiji at the Rugby World Cup, he would have laughed it off.

However, just a year later he slowly realized the possibility of joining the Fiji Water Flying Fijians after signing for the Fijian Drua.

Last week coach Simon Raiwalui named the Naitasiri man in his World Cup squad.

Cirikidaveta is one of the players expected to make the matchday 23 against France on Sunday.

He says he still can’t believe that he’s made his debut but the possibility of running out against France is a different feeling.

“I’m hoping to play against one of those types of teams, one of the top teams is overwhelming to be even put in this position to play against France is so awesome.”

The Flying Fijians face France on Sunday at 7 am.

Coach Raiwalui will name the team on Thursday.