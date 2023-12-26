Better Drua outing next season: Nasilasila

Isoa Nasilasila [2nd from right] [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock forward Isoa Nasilasila assures Super Rugby fans that they can expect an improved performance from the Drua next season.

He says that this year, they faced tough competition from all teams in the competition and learned valuable lessons that will benefit them in the long run.

The 24-year-old adds that while this year performance was good, next year will be better.

“I think they can expect a more improved Drua outfit you know we got a lot of young boys, older boys that have come back with more leadership and just more experience.”

He adds that the squad’s set-pieces have significantly improved over the past two seasons and they aim to take it up a notch.

The side will face the Blues in their opening match on February 24th in Auckland.