Baselala competes for spot alongside three experienced

Philip Baselala [right] with Peni Matawalu [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala hopes to grab every opportunity that comes his way next year in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The 19-year-old made his debut this season against the Melbourne Rebels in front of his family, and the journey has become more demanding since then.

Baselala says he views this experience as a positive boost as he joins the main squad after signing last month.

“It’s been hard especially these past eight weeks, training is not easy and especially here in the west under the hot sun, yeah we have been coping with the hot weather.”

He understands the need to improve his game as he’ll compete for the number nine jersey against international representatives.

He is competing for a spot against Frank Lomani, Peni Matawalu and Simione Kuruvoli.

The Drua will play its first match against the Blues in Auckland on the 24th of February.