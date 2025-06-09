Ba claims Royal Tea Ranadi Cup title

[Photo: Supplied]

The NewWorld IGA Ba women’s rugby team produced a commanding performance to defeat Macuata 47-30 and claim the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka this afternoon.

Macuata made a strong start, crossing for two early tries to take control of the match.

But Ba responded with three unanswered tries to lead 19-10 at halftime.

The women in black continued their dominance in the second spell, running in four more tries to secure the victory, while Macuata added two tries and a penalty to narrow the margin.

The win crowns Ba as the 2025 Ranadi Cup champions, with both teams earning promotion to next year’s Marama Cup competition.

