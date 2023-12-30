Ambassadors All Stars team expect

McDonald Coral Coast 7s tournament Tournament founder, Jay Whyte

The Ambassadors All Stars team, consisting of players chosen by ambassadors, is expected to be a strong contender in the upcoming McDonald Coral Coast 7s tournament.

Tournament founder, Jay Whyte, is confident that the mixture and experienced players will make a significant impact.

Whyte believes that the inclusion of these players will bring excitement to the big event.

“It’s been a wonderful response. And I think when you look at the mix of experience and youth in this team, the fact that they’ll be coached by Sir Gordon Titchens, sort of unrivaled legend of the game of sevens in terms of coaching, I think it’ll be a very formidable team to take the field in January.”

The founder expressed gratitude for the support received thus far.

He highlights the upcoming tournament as an opportunity to showcase the players’ diverse talents.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on the 19th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.