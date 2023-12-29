All Drua home game tickets now available online

Fans who are planning to watch the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific home games in Suva and Lautoka next year are encouraged to purchase their tickets now.

Getting Drua home game tickets have now been made easy because they’re not released per game.

The Drua has launched all seven home game tickets online which are available now compared to last season when it was released per game.

Fijian Drua Ticketing and Memberships Manager, Biu Tadranu, says local fans need to act now to avoid disappointment.

“We’re excited about it, it’s now live, people are starting to buy tickets not only the first game against Crusaders but in all our 7 home games, we’ve seen that people are buying tickets, they choose which ticket to buy and games to go to, a lot of overseas Fijians and tourists who are planning to come to Fiji next season have already purchased tickets and plan their travel to come to Fiji.”

Tickets are available online on drua.flicket.io.

The first home game for the Drua will be against the Crusaders on March 9th in Lautoka.

They’ll have seven home games next season.