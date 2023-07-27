All Blacks Test talks continue

[Source: All Blacks]

The Fiji Rugby Union and the All Blacks are still in talks regarding an All Blacks Test in Fiji.

If Fiji hosts the All Blacks, it will be a historic event.

FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua confirms they’re still trying to sort things out.

He adds once everything is sorted they’ll confirm the date and time.

Fiji is also expected to be included in a southern hemisphere “Six Nations” tournament every two years from 2026.

The tournament is expected to include New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina, and Japan.