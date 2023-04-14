$3.8m boost for Flying Fijians

Former player, FRU Trustee and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the announcement at Tanoa Plaza

The Flying Fijians have received a major boost ahead of its World Cup journey to Paris, France later this year.

This as Fiji Water has jumped on board committing to a $3.8million sponsorship of the team.

The national team will now be officially known as the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Water logo will appear in the Flying Fijians kit and jersey during the Pacific Nations Cup and at the World Cup.

Former player, FRU Trustee and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while making the announcement says the ball is now in the Flying Fijians court.

“Now that the team has secured it’s very generous sponsorship to facilitate your participation, we the people of Fiji urge you, ‘Go get it boys, go get them.”

Rabuka also brought into light the reason why he entered the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s changing room following their win against the Rebels two weeks ago.

The Prime Minister says he was there to ask FRU Acting Chief Executive Sale Sorovaki how much money the team needs towards the RWC.

Fiji Water Executive Vice President Craig Cooper says they’re glad to be able to meet the financial needs of FRU, ensuring the team is in the strongest position to compete.