Vuniyayawa one of the Warriors players to join their families in NZ

Fiji Bati player King Vuniyayawa is one of the Warriors players that will join their families in New Zealand in two weeks’ time.

Warriors Chief Executive Todd Payten confirmed yesterday that Vuniyayawa, David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo and Agnatius Paasi would return home on July 27 to reunite with family that by that date, they will not have seen for two months.

The Warriors also told Blake Green they would reluctantly release him early if he lined up a longer-term deal elsewhere despite facing the prospect of struggling to find 21 fit players if more injuries hit their already decimated roster.

Warriors Coach Cameron George said with the COVID-19 situation escalating in Australia, there is next to no chance that the four departing players or teammate Leivaha Pulu would play again in 2020.

Round 10 of the NRL starts tonight with the Raiders playing the Roosters at 9:50pm.

Tomorrow, the Storm host the Titans at 8pm and West Tigers takes on the Broncos at 9:55pm.

The Knights will take on the Rabbitohs at 7:30pm on Saturday and this match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Other games on Saturday will see the Dragons meet the Bulldogs at 5pm and the Sea Eagles battle the Eels at 9:35pm.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Warriors playing the Sharks at 4pm and the Panthers host the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

The Panthers/Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.