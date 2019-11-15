Titans hold their nerve to claim win over Bulldogs

The Gold Coast Titans held their nerve in crunch time to claim an 18-14 win over the Bulldogs in a scrappy contest at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Leading 18-10 with less then 10 minutes remaining, the Titans had coach Justin Holbrook on the edge of his seat after conceding a soft try to Dogs halfback Lachlan Lewis.

But they did enough to hang on for their sixth win of the season, leaving the Bulldogs stuck at the bottom of the ladder.

​Barely two minutes had ticked by when the Titans opened their account with Ash Taylor’s bullet pass hitting a flying Corey Thompson for a try in the corner.

Taylor converted from the sideline for a 6-0 lead.

The Bulldogs had some promising moments close to the Titans’ goal-line but failed to pose any serious problems for the defence.

The visitors looked far more threatening in attack and claimed a second try in the 21st minute, with Taylor notching another try assist, this time from a kick for back-rower Beau Fermor.

The Dogs broke their duck in the 27th minute, creating some space on the left for winger Nick Meaney to score. Meaney converted his own try from the sideline to make it 10-6.

Titans five-eighth Jamal Fogarty crossed for a try out wide in the 33rd minute, as the Dogs continued to shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers in their own half.

Taylor was off target with the conversion and it remained 14-6 at the break.

The Dogs closed the gap to 14-10 with Kieran Foran’s unconverted try in the 50th minute, but Foran left the field a minute later with a pectoral injury and the Titans immediately responded with winger Anthony Don’s unconverted try.

Lewis broke through for a 71st-minute try to give the Dogs a chance of stealing victory, but the Titans wouldn’t be denied.