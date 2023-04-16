Sivo's double sets up Eels win over Bulldogs

[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored two tries to help Parramatta Eels record a comfortable 30-4 victory over Bulldogs at CommBank Stadium.

A double to Sivo and captain’s knock from Clint Gutherson helped the Eels to their third win of the season.

The Eels took advantage of some early injury carnage for the visitors to pile on three tries in seven minutes and set up a 16-0 lead in front of a near sell-out crowd in Parramatta.

Despite the Bulldogs enjoying possession rates in the second half, the Eels kept their lead for most of the contest before tries to Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Sivo blew the scoreboard out.

Will Penisini finished off a Ryan Matterson offload for the Parramatta’s first of the afternoon before Sivo got in on the action on the left edge via a Clint Gutherson cut-out pass.

Mitchell Moses then delivered another blow by collecting a Penisini pass after the kick restart for the Eels to go 100-metres to the try-line.

Matt Burton’s spiralling bomb kicks were on show throughout but it was his deft kicking game that enabled Paul Alamoti to go over on the left edge in the 49th minute.

A charging Campbell-Gillard, who was among his side’s best of the afternoon, proved too strong for the Bulldogs defence in the 62nd minute to help seal the win.

In another match played this afternoon, the Raiders defeated Dragons 20-14.

