Saifiti ruled out for Knights

Former Fiji Bati prop Daniel Saifiti will not feature for the Knights in their NRL round 10 clash against the Rabbitohs on Friday due to an injury.

But the Fijian influence will not be missing from the Knights as Daniel’s twin brother Jacob will take his place in the starting lineup.

The Knights will take on the Rabbitohs at 7:30pm on Saturday and this match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Other games on Saturday will see the Dragons meet the Bulldogs at 5pm and the Sea Eagles battle the Eels at 9:35pm.

Meanwhile, round 10 of the NRL starts tomorrow as the Roosters play the Raiders at 9:50pm.

On Friday the Storm host the Titans at 8pm and West Tigers takes on the Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Warriors playing the Sharks at 4pm and the Panthers host the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

The Panthers/Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.