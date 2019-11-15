Pacific stars may play Origin plus nation of their choice

Representatives of the Australian Rugby League Commission and International Rugby League are reviewing eligibility rules for State of Origin and Tests.

This is done with a view to developing pathways and ensuring the Pacific nations are able to field their strongest teams.

If successful than players like Junior Paulo and Kotoni Staggs would be able to represent New South Wales in State of Origin without having to commit to playing for Australia under proposed eligibility rules aimed at boosting the international game before next year’s World Cup.

Staggs, Paulo, Josh Papalii, David Fifita, Joe Ofahengaue, Felise Kaufusi, Daniel Tupou and Tevita Pangai are among dozens of NRL stars eligible for Pacific nations as well as Australia through birth, residency, citizenship or heritage.

It is estimated a player could, in theory, potentially qualify for up to nine nations.

With 52% of NRL players being of Polynesian heritage, it is in the game’s interests to support and develop the Pacific nations.

IRL deputy chairman Troy Grant has been working on strategy to ensure the Pacific Nations have access to their best players now and in the future.

Grant has consulted with NSWRL CEO David Trodden, Blues coach Brad Fittler, former State of Origin mentors Wayne Bennett and Phil Gould and New Zealand coach Michael Maguire, while he also plans to speak to Maroons coach Kevin Walters.

Among the issues raised are the international calendar and scheduling clashes between State of Origin and Test matches, which force players with dual eligibility to choose between NSW or Queensland and the likes of Tonga, Samoa, Fiji or Papua New Guinea.

State of Origin payments of $30,000 per match are a lure for players to opt for NSW or Queensland over a Pacific nation and those who represent the Blues or Maroons are expected to play for Australia if selected by Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga.

However, ARLC chairman Peter V’landys said earlier this week that the best eligible players should be available for State of Origin without being forced to play for Australia and Grant welcomed his support for the international game.

[Source: NRL.com]