Holmes field goal lifts Cowboys to victory over Dragons

A clutch Valentine Holmes field goal in extra time has booted the Cowboys to a heart-stopping 23-22 win over the Dragons in Townsville on Sunday night.

The loss ends any chance the Dragons had of an unlikely finals push and came after a see-sawing contest with multiple lead changes.

A few pieces of brilliance from young halves Jake Clifford and Scott Drinkwater kept the Cowboys in the contest before Holmes’s calm finish in the 84th minute sealed their fourth win of the year.

The Cowboys started fast and dominated the opening exchanges, with Francis Molo embarrassing the Dragons’ goal line defence to earn the first try in the seventh minute.

However some poor errors invited the Dragons back into the contest with Euan Aitken strolling through some disorganised right edge defence in the 24th minute and Mikaela Ravalawa producing an impressing sideline grounding in the 30th.

A missed Zac Lomax sideline conversion was countered by a penalty goal late in the half to help the Red V a 12-6 half-time lead.

Jake Clifford started and finished a great try early in the second half to level up before some nice play from Adam Clune sent Jacob Host over for his second try in as many weeks to reclaim the lead.

