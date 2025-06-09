Fiji Bati to miss four key players in Pacific Championships

The Fiji Bati will be without four notable players when they compete in the rugby league Pacific Championships.

Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) board chairman Akuila Masi said Apisai Koroisau (Tigers), Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos), Latu Fainu (Tigers) and Viliame Kikau (Bulldogs) are not available for the Bati.

But former Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase has been named in the 25-member squad.

FNRL will name their final 20-member squad this week.

The Fiji women’s rugby league side will miss this year’s Pacific Championships because of their World Cup qualification campaign.

The Papua New Guinea Kumuls are set to have Gold Coast Titans prop Cooper Bai, South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Alex Johnston and Titans player Jacob Alick.

The National reported Lachlan Lam, who plays for the Leigh Leopards in the Super League, is also set to be available.

Tonga has also named its teams. Queensland State of Origin centre Robert Toia will make his debut for Tonga, with Stefano Utoikamanu, Leka Halasima and Demetric Vaimauga also named for the first time.

Jason Taumalolo and Addin Fonua-Blake have been named as co-captains.

The Pacific Championships begin in Port Moresby, with the PNG Orchids taking on the Cook Islands Moana in the first match on 18 October.

This is followed by the Fiji Bati against the Cook Islands Aitu later that day, also in Port Moresby.

On 19 October in Auckland, the Kiwi Ferns will play Fetu Samoa and the Kiwis against Toa Samoa.

Kiwis head coach Stacey Jones has named a squad that is bolstered by a strong core of players from the 2023 Pacific Championship-winning side who were unavailable in 2024 due to injury.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm), Dylan Brown (Eels), Kieran Foran (Titans), Moses Leota (Panthers), and Sharks duo Ronaldo Mulitalo and Briton Nikora are in the squad.

Fresh from an NRL premiership victory with the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday, utility forward Xavier Willison joins the squad for the first time.

Prime Minister’s XIII

The annual Prime Minister’s XIII rugby league games between Papua New Guinea and Australia are set to take place on Sunday, 12 October.

The day will also feature the Junior Kumuls taking on the Australian School Boys and the Junior Orchids against the Australian School Girls.

The Prime Minister’s XIII games started in 2005 with the men’s, while the women’s match was added in 2017 and then the juniors’ games in 2023.

