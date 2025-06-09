Failed drug tests at 2026 Fiji FACT

[PHOTO: SUPPLIED]

Fiji Football CEO Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed that three players have failed drug tests and will not be competing for the remainder of the tournament.

According to Yusuf, a total of 48 tests were conducted over the past two days, and he is disappointed with the results of these three players testing positive for illegal drugs.

Suva is currently playing Navua, and the defending champions will face Rewa at 3pm.

The last clash of the day will be between Nadroga and Lautoka at 5pm.