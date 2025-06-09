Pilla shines on international stage

Fiji’s rising gymnastics star, Lauren Pilla, celebrated a milestone at the 2025 National Clubs Carnival in Gold Coast, Australia.

Competing for the first time as a Youth International athlete, Pilla impressed judges with a polished routine, earning a score of 14.616. Her performance signals readiness for future challenges, including next year’s prestigious Suzuki World Cup.

Pilla’s success reflects her dedication, guidance from her coach Josiemaraya Ryland of AeroGym Fiji, support from Australian coaches Deborah Greenbaum and Mercedes McIntyre, and encouragement from her family and friends.

