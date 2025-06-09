Overseas move one of best decisions of my life: Fekitoa

[Photo: FILE]

Former All Blacks midfielder and current Benetton player Malakai Fekitoa says moving overseas was one of the best decisions he has ever made, as he reflects on how rugby pathways have changed for Pacific and New Zealand players.

Fekitoa, who played 24 Tests for the All Blacks before later representing Tonga, says the opportunities available to young players today are far better than when he first started.

The 33-year-old admits leaving New Zealand was initially daunting.

Article continues after advertisement

Now eight years into his overseas career, Fekitoa says playing in the United Rugby Championship has exposed him to different playing styles and cultures, crediting the inclusion of South African teams for lifting the competition’s quality.

He says the URC reminds him of the old Super Rugby days, with weekly challenges that force players to adapt.

Fekitoa also welcomed clearer pathways for island players, saying more young athletes are now heading overseas straight after school.

On a potential return to the Rugby World Cup with Tonga, Fekitoa says it will depend on his fitness and form.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.