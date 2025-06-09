FRCS credits compliance for strong revenue gains

[File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service says its strong 11‑month revenue performance is not just the result of inflation, but of tougher enforcement and smarter compliance programs.

Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh highlighted that intelligence‑led compliance, debt recovery, audit programmes and digital risk management have all contributed to boosting collections.

“While imported inflation and higher prices have contributed to growth in some revenue lines, the overall performance has been driven by a combination of genuine economic activity, resilient businesses, sustained employment and stronger tax compliance.”

FRCS has collected $3.226 billion in net revenue for the first eleven months of the 2025–2026 financial year, already achieving 95.7 percent of the annual target.

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June alone saw collections of $430.1 million, exceeding the forecast by 21.4 percent.

Singh said the results demonstrate the resilience of Fiji’s revenue base and the effectiveness of FRCS’s compliance and collection programs, despite global economic uncertainty.

The agency says it will continue strengthening compliance and monitoring economic developments closely, ensuring Fiji enters the new financial year from a solid fiscal position.