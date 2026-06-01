Orobulu hat-trick fires Ba into Fiji FACT semis

John Orobulu after their win this afternoon at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Ba FC have booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT after a commanding 6-0 victory over Nasinu FC in their final Pool B clash at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Men in Black wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Praneel Naidu opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half.

John Orobulu then doubled Ba’s advantage before Suliano Tawanakoro added a third, giving the western giants a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Ba continued their attacking display in the second half, with Orobulu grabbing his second goal of the match to make it 4-0 before completing his hat-trick with another strike in the dying minutes to seal the emphatic 6-0 victory.

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The hat-trick also sees Orobulu emerge as one of the tournament’s leading scorers and caps off a dominant performance by the Men in Black.

The win sees Ba become the first team to officially qualify for next week’s semi-finals of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT.

Meanwhile, Suva are currently taking on Navua, followed by hosts Labasa against Rewa at 3pm, before Nadroga face Lautoka in the final pool match at 5pm.

You can catch live commentary of all matches on Radio Fiji Two.