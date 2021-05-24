Ollie Robinson claims maiden five-wicket haul

Ollie Robinson’s maiden five-wicket haul continued England’s resurgence in the first Test against India – but the hosts’ sloppiness in the field cost them on day three at Trent Bridge.

Robinson, playing in his second Test after the discovery of offensive historical tweets overshadowed his debut, took 5-85 and James Anderson 4-54 to dismiss the tourists for 278.

However, England dropped two catches and missed four clear run-out opportunities to go with a drop and a squandered run-out from day two.

India’s last three wickets added 73, with number 10 Jasprit Bumrah swinging his way to 28, to extend their lead to 95.

Play was abandoned for the day an hour later, even though the ground was bathed in sunshine.