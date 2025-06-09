Night game to light up IDC for working fans

Fiji Football General Manager Operations Anushil Kumar says there will be a lot happening next week as the stage is set for the highly anticipated FMF Inter-District Championship.

The tournament, which kicks off on Tuesday, will feature a packed program with special night fixtures designed for fans who are unable to attend matches during the day.

Kumar has confirmed that interest has been high, with ticket sales already recording a strong response from supporters eager to be part of one of Fiji football’s most prestigious events.

“We have also considered that it will be a working day when we conduct our group matches so considering all those matters we have decided to have atleast two night matches with 6pm and 8pm kickoffs so that atleast the working fans can see two full matches apart from those who are able to enjoy the entire days program.”

Kumar says the focus is on ensuring that as many fans as possible from the country’s traditional soccer towns experience the excitement of the IDC, which remains one of the highlights of the domestic football calendar.

Rewa and Nadroga will kickoff the 2025 IDC at 1.30pm, Labasa meets Nadi next at 3.30pm before the official opening at 5.30pm.

Lautoka faces Suva at 6pm before hosts Ba will meet Navua at 8pm to wrap up day one of competition.

