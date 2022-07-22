World Cup next for undefeated Talas

Tonga Tala finished on a high in the Oceania Netball World Cup qualifier defeating the Cook Islands 69- 44 in its final match.

Along with its guaranteed spot to Cape Town next year, the ladies in red leaves the competition undefeated.

Tonga was on the front foot from the start of the match but unlike its previous games it was only able to manage a five point lead against the Cooks.

The first quarter ended 16-11 to Tonga.

Their performance took off in the second half as they extended their lead to 32 with Cook Islands only managing to slot in nine more goals.

It was hard for the Cook Islands to catch up with them as they only managed to shoot 24 goals in the third and fourth quarter combined compared to 37 to Tonga.