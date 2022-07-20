Tonga next for Pearls

Fiji Pearls captain Alisi Naqiri

Fiji Pearls captain Alisi Naqiri is pleased with the players’ efforts last night.

The Pearls kicked off the campaign with a 74-32 win over Papua New Guinea Pepes.

Naqiri says the win was achieved through teamwork.

She says they want to continue with the momentum and minimize their mistakes against Tonga tonight.

“We did what we trained for, for the last few weeks, the overseas-based players blended in well and yes we utilized all our turnovers today so tomorrow we’ll work on our mistakes”

Naqiri adds, Tonga is a strong team as they had defeated them earlier this year at the Pacific Aus Sports Series. “

Fiji will play Tonga at 7.30 pm tonight at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

In the first match, Papua New Guinea faces Cook Islands at 5:30pm.