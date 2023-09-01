Koro out to bag title in National Championship

The Koro Island netball team is out to win titles and create headlines in the Digicel Punjas National Netball Championship.

The team is aiming to impress the selectors and the fans with the way they play.

Koro is one of the three teams that came from the outer islands, competing in the senior grade.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Koro coach Salanieta Komai says that despite all the obstacles, they are determined to be a team to look out for.

“These are players from different teams in Koro. This competition was a short notice to us, we also had to look for financial assistance to make it here and to represent our island. But I thank God for coming through and answering our prayers. We were able to get assistance and here we are today, competing with well-known teams.”

She says the team did not have enough time to train together but is sure this will not affect the team’s performance.

Komai says they are trying their best, as a win will make everyone back on the island happy.

The competition is underway at the National Netball Centre in Suva.

The finals will be played tomorrow.