Fiji FA to announce Nalaubu’s movement

Sairusi Nalaubu. [File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association is expected to make some major announcements regarding Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu in the next few days.

There were talks that Nalaubu is suspended for breaching transfer rules with the understanding that the Policeman was to move from Lautoka to Nadi while an overseas offer was also on the table.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says this was not the case as he was only rested as per the call of national football Head Coach Flemming Serritslev.

Yusuf says they will reveal Nalaubu’s movement by early next week.

“We’re just holding for some finer details and some paperwork to be done before next Tuesday or Wednesday where we’ll be making a major announcement of his movement.”

Apart from this, Yusuf says they’re currently going through transfer applications with the list to be released soon.

Meanwhile, round 14 of the Digicel Premier League starts today with Lautoka hosting Ba at Churchill Park at 6pm.

A triple header will be played tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori starting at 11.30am between Tailevu Naitasiri and Navua before Rewa meets Nadi at 1.30pm while Suva faces Nasinu at 3.30pm.

Also tomorrow, Labasa hosts Nadroga at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.