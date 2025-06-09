Black Canary team dominates again

Black Canary’s 19–5 win over Nadera in the Princess Grade today was more than a strong start.

It marked 10 years of netball, community, and youth empowerment for the Lami-based club.

Senior player Salaseini Buatalei acknowledged the younger squad members, aged 11 to 13, for their discipline and performance during the Nasinu Netball Club Games.

She says their effort reflects the club’s long-term work in keeping youth engaged in sport and away from harmful influences.

“Especially with all the things happening these days, with the rising drug issue and other things that most youths get involved in. Through netball, we can keep the young girls from our village occupied from being involved with these things and keep them focused on doing useful things.”

Buatalei states the club has become a source of pride for Lami Village, helping steer children away from drugs and negative peer pressure.

She thanked families and supporters, dedicating the win to them as the club celebrated its decade of impact on and off the court.

