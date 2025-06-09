Naresh in for Bula FC

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Bula FC has signed Ba’s midfielder Ryan Naresh as their 10th player.

Growing up watching his father Rinal Naresh and brother Rahul Naresh lace up their boots, the game quickly became a natural part of his life.

He says this opportunity means a lot to him and it’s his first big step and wants to make everyone proud including his family and the the people of Ba.

Ryan’s journey began at FSC Primary School, before rising through the ranks at under 15, 17, and 19 level during high school.

Off the field, Ryan has dreams of pursuing studies in Electrical Engineering at the University South Pacific, but for now, football has called; and he’s ready to answer.

Eight clubs from seven nations in the region will make history in the first-ever professional football league in Oceania, promising to take football in the Pacific to new heights, both on and off the pitch.

New Zealand, where the league’s first circuit round will be held, have two clubs present – Auckland FC and South Island United – with Australia’s South Melbourne FC the only non-OFC team to feature.

Fiji’s Bula FC, Papua New Guinea’s PNG Hekari FC, Tahiti United of Tahiti, Vanuatu United FC from Vanuatu and Solomon Kings FC from the Solomon Islands, complete the contingent.

Running from January through to the end of May, the OFC Pro League will be played across a series of circuit rounds, with each team playing a minimum of 17 matches, leading to a semi-final and final, to determine the inaugural champion.

