Double delight as Nadolo marks return

Nemani Nadolo marked his return from injury with two tries as Leicester Tigers mark a 35-20 victory against Northampton Saints.

Nadolo helped the Tigers in its Premiership lead earlier this morning.

Alex Mitchell gave Saints an early lead before Nadolo’s double and a Julian Montoya try put Leicester in control.

Article continues after advertisement

Courtnall Skosan reduced the deficit but Tigers led 22-10 at the interval.

The result puts Leicester 12 points clear of second-placed Saracens, who are at home to 2021 champions Harlequins on Sunday, with Saints remaining fifth following their sixth defeat of the season.

The former Flying Fijians skipper who had been out of action for over a month, also scored twice in Leicester’s 55-26 win at Northampton in October.

In another Premiership match today, Ratu Siva Naulogo’s Bristol Bears side went down to London Irish 32-49.