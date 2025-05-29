“My life with Joe is the best memory I have”: Ilona Valette

Ilona Valette

Ilona Valette had never been to Fiji before. She had spent the last four years with Fijian rugby star Josaia Raisuqe in France, loving, laughing, and planning their future together.

But her first visit to his homeland came in the saddest way possible: to bury him.

Josaia Raisuqe died in a tragic accident earlier this month on his way to rugby training. He was just 30 years old. Ilona arrived in Fiji this week to say goodbye.

“This is my first time in Fiji. “I never thought I would come here like this.”

Ilona and Josaia had been building a life together in France.

In fact, their last conversation together was on building a new house.

“We were making plans for our future house.”

She spoke lovingly about their life together, calling every day with him her best memory.

“My life with Joe is all good memories. He made me laugh all the time. Being with him was happiness. He was always full of love.”

The late Josaia Raisuqe will be laid to rest on Friday at his village in Lutu, Wainibuka.





