Musa wins Fiji FA VP election

Aiyaz Musa won the Fiji Football Association’s Vice Presidential West Elections by the majority votes held at the Fiji FA Headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Earlier this week, Musa had asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for permission to participate in the election.

CAS granted his request, allowing him to run.

However, CAS also ruled that if elected Musa’s official start in office will be delayed until a final decision has been made in his ongoing arbitration case.

For a candidate to win, they needed to secure 25 votes.

If no one reached this in the first round, a second round would have been held.

Musa won by 32 votes out of 49, while Mun Sami Chetty had seven votes and Jitendra Kumar had 10.

Two other candidates, Nadi’s President Mohin Rafiq and Lautoka’s President Shalendra Prasad, withdrew from the contest.

Musa, a former Fiji FA Vice President, had resigned from his post in August 2023 following a conviction.

