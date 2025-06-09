More debutants expected as Fiji Sevens focus on squad depth

[Source: Supplied]

More new faces are set to break into the Fiji men’s sevens side this season, with head coach Osea Kolinisau confirming that the introduction of debutants will continue as part of a wider push to build squad depth.

Two new players, Nacani Boginisoko and Douglas Daveta, are in line to make their national sevens debuts this week, marking the latest step in what Kolinisau describes as a transitional year for the program.

“We’ve got two debutants this week, so we’re still building on depth, especially this year’s transitioning. This won’t be our last debutantes for the season.”

The former Fiji captain says the squad has responded well to the transition, with players arriving fit and adjusting quickly as preparations continue in Singapore.

With competition approaching, Kolinisau explained that training has shifted away from heavy physical work, focusing instead on refinement and technical execution.

“It’s not about hammering them or trying to get more into the tank. It’s about tapering down, shepherding things up, and getting our technical stuff right.”

Set-piece accuracy and team structure have been key areas of focus in camp, particularly in defence and attack.

Kolinisau says the squad is now settling into local conditions, with training sessions aimed at sharpening combinations ahead of competition.

The men’s side kicks off their campaign at 4.32pm this Saturday against Great Britain before taking on Spain at 7.58pm and will wrap up their pool games against South Africa at 11.46pm.

You can watch these games LIVE on FBC TV.

