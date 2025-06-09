Minister receives body of late Fiji U18 assistant coach

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

The body of Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 assistant coach Lasarusa Senibale was received at Nadi International Airport last night, following his passing in Canberra, Australia, last week.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru was present to receive the body on behalf of the Fijian Government.

He expressed deep gratitude for Senibale’s service to the nation and his unwavering commitment to developing young rugby players.

Article continues after advertisement

“Mr. Senibale dedicated his life to the sport and to nurturing our youth. His contributions will forever be remembered.”

Senibale was part of the Fiji Under-18 team that recently toured Australia and tragically passed away a day before the team’s second match.

His loss has been felt deeply across the rugby community, but his legacy as a mentor and role model will continue to inspire future generations of Fijian rugby players.

Senibale also coached the Naitasiri Under 20’s and was the head of school at Suva Methodist Primary School.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.