Major League Soccer has signed multiyear broadcast partnerships with South Korean streaming platform Coupang Play and sports network SPOTV to air Los Angeles FC matches across South Korea, the league said on Thursday.

The agreements come on the heels of LAFC’s signing of South Korea captain Son Heung-min, a blockbuster move that has drawn global attention and ignited interest among South Korean fans.

The deals complement MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, which remains the global streaming home for every MLS match, including LAFC games and league-wide coverage.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.