MINI BUDGET
Football

Liverpool drops in points

| @BBCWorld
May 8, 2022 7:30 am

Liverpool dropped precious points after a 1-all draw with Tottenham in the English Premier League earlier today.

The result takes Liverpool top on goal difference but Pep Guardiola’s side can move three points clear with three games remaining if they defeat Newcastle United on Sunday.

Son Heung-min swept the counter-attacking visitors in front after 56 minutes following a link-up between Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon and with the Liverpool defence disorganised.

Article continues after advertisement

Liverpool naturally flooded forward for an equaliser but it took a heavily deflected shot from Luis Diaz 16 minutes from time to pierce Spurs’ packed defence and draw the home side level.

Spurs continued to defend with resolution after the equaliser and were also a threat on the break as they battled to take something from the game and enhance their top-four challenge.

 

