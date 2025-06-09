Lack of funding for Ba stadium floodlights

Ba Town Council Special Administrator Moshim Khan says the stadium currently lacks the necessary funding to install floodlights.

According to Council Special Administrator Moshim Khan, while the government fully funded the first two phases of the Govind Park project, there is currently no financial support for the floodlights.

The council has been assured that future funding will be provided for the lights, and they are working closely with their ministry to secure this support.

“We are closely working with our ministry. We are also looking for support for the floodlight.”

While the council stated that the stadium can host day matches, the scale of the tournament is too large to be held without night games.

Fiji FA General Manager Operations shared the disappointment of having to move the tournament from the football-loving town of Ba.

He explained that the FMF IDC is the biggest event on the Fiji FA calendar, involving 20 districts across three divisions, and therefore, hosting only day games would not be sufficient to cater to all the teams and the tournament schedule.







