James stays for record 23rd NBA season

Basketball star LeBron James is set to play in a record 23rd NBA season after his agent said the 40-year-old has exercised an option to extend his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, was targeting a fifth Championship after activating an $FJD118m player option for the 2025-26 season.

James currently shares the NBA season record with eight-time All-Star Vince Carter. His tally of 1,562 regular-season appearances is just 50 short of breaking former Boston Celtics star Robert Parish’s NBA record.

In 2023 he broke Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing points record of 38,387 to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

His current tally stands at 42,184.

James’ NBA career began in 2003 when he was drafted first overall by hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

