[ Source: BBC SPORTS ]

Legendary India batter Virat Kohli has announced his immediate retirement from Test cricket.

His decision comes before this summer’s Five-Test tour of England, which starts on 20 June, and follows captain Rohit Sharma’s retirement last week.

36-year-old Kohli, has played 123 Tests for India and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.

