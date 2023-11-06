Gold Trip a Melbourne Cup favorite

[Source: thoroughbreddailynews]

Last year’s Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip is one of the favorites to win tomorrow’s race in Australia.

This year, Gold Trip will have an even more favorable barrier in number two.

Gold Trip was one of the big winners of Saturday’s barrier draw at Flemington Racecourse.

Gold Trip, ridden by jockey Mark Zahra last year won the Melbourne Cup from barrier 14, becoming the seventh horse in history to do so from that position.

Meanwhile, no horse in the 161 year history of the race has won from barrier 18.

You can watch the Melbourne Cup LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel from 2pm tomorrow.