Fiji Hockey set for qualifiers

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji National Hockey team presented their i-Tatau to the President His Ratu Wiliame Katonivere yesterday.

Ratu Wiliame while receiving the i-Tatau at the State House wished the team well in their endeavour.

The Fiji Hockey Men and Women five-a side squad will be competing in the Oceania World Cup qualifiers in Gold Coast, Australia.

A successful outing in the qualifiers will earn them a place in the 2024 Hockey World Championship

The team will depart for Australia next Thursday.