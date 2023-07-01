Fiji Hockey set for qualifiers

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
The Fiji National Hockey team presented their i-Tatau to the President His Ratu Wiliame Katonivere yesterday.
Ratu Wiliame while receiving the i-Tatau at the State House wished the team well in their endeavour.
The Fiji Hockey Men and Women five-a side squad will be competing in the Oceania World Cup qualifiers in Gold Coast, Australia.
A successful outing in the qualifiers will earn them a place in the 2024 Hockey World Championship
The team will depart for Australia next Thursday.
