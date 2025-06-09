Girls celebrate Peacebuilding Sports Day in Suva

[Photo: Supplied]

Suva came alive with energy, chants and laughter today as over 100 girls from the central division gathered for a Peacebuilding Sports Day, marking International Day of the Girl Child.

Hosted by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement under its GIRLS Programme, the event ran under the theme “She Plays, She Leads, She Builds Peace”.

The day offered a safe and inclusive space for girls to showcase leadership, challenge gender stereotypes and strengthen solidarity through sports.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]

Activities included a rugby clinic facilitated by Fiji Rugby Union officials, mindfulness exercises, fire safety awareness, dance, chanting and a Pinktober one-minute silence to honor girls lost to cancer.



[Photo: Supplied]

Women’s rugby stars, including Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau, inspired the participants to nurture their talents and aim high.

“Not everyone can become teachers, not everyone can become doctors. Tell yourself that one day you will reach your goal. You can be the best in the world if only you believe in yourself.”



[Photo: Supplied]

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh highlighted the role of sports in teaching teamwork, respect, resilience and trust—values essential for building peace in schools, homes and communities.



[Photo: Supplied]

The program was supported by the Australian Government in partnership with the International Women’s Development Agency.



[Photo: Supplied]

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.