Gau’s Tuimaba eyes professional boxing career

Poasa Tuimaba, a boxer from Gau, is stepping up his preparations for the upcoming FMF Bluewater Boxing Promotions event in Nadi.

The Lomaiviti native may be relatively unknown in the local boxing scene, but he is confident he can make a lasting impression. Tuimaba will face Emosi Tuirabe of Bukuya, Ba, in what promises to be a challenging bout.

Tuirabe is the younger brother of Fiji’s Cruiserweight champion, Alifereti Kauyaca, who will feature in the main event, placing Tuimaba under the spotlight as he shares the ring with a name linked to a well-known boxing family.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bluewater Boxing event is scheduled for next Friday in Nadi and will be available live via pay-per-view on viti.plus.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.