From Qeleloa to the world

Mereoni Nakesa’s rugby journey didn’t begin in school, nor did it follow the usual path. In fact, she never played the sport growing up, until her grandfather Jope Tavucuilagi gave her a push and a vision.

Fresh out of Nasesevia Secondary School, Nakesa asked her grandfather to help her find a job.

Instead, he offered her something different: a chance to try rugby.

Despite the school not offering the sport, Jope had always seen the potential in his granddaughter.

He even tried to transfer her to Jasper Williams High School to develop her talent, but the move never happened. Still, he didn’t give up.

“I started training her in Qeleloa. One afternoon, the Nadi women’s team was training, and I asked if she could join. Just after three weeks, she was picked to play a match against Suva and from there, everything took off.”

Nakesa quickly became a regular starter, and not long after, she earned a spot in the Fijiana Drua extended squad.

Out of 60 players, she was chosen in the final 30, and now, she’s a national team regular, set to represent Fiji once again in the USA Test.

“Back then, we used to train in the mountains of Natabu and see airplanes fly overhead. I told her that one day, she’d be on one of those planes and now she’s flown around the world. I’m so grateful to God it all came true, just as I imagined.”

Now a key part of the Vodafone Fijiana XV extended squad, Nakesa joins a 36-member group already in the US preparing for their August Test against the Eagles.

