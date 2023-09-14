Yusuf hopeful for good weather, turnout this weekend

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf is hopeful everything will go as planned in this weekend’s Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants finals.

So far, only three teams have been confirmed for the semi-finals this weekend.

Yusuf says a great crowd will be expected if there is good weather.

“So far Lautoka, Suva, and Navua are there, so it should be great matches, and you all know that Savusavu is travelling to play Nasinu in the curtain raiser, and whoever wins will be promoted to the Super Premier in 2024.”

The other team to go through to the semi-final will be determined after Extra Supermarket Labasa FC vs. Rooster Chicken Ba FC and Security Systems Management/Oceania Fibreglass PTE Ltd. Tailevu Naitasiri and Ezy Kool/Star Pool Nadi FC matches will be played at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The semi-finals and finals will be played at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this Saturday and Sunday.