Young Kulas fly over New Caledonia

A lone goal from Labasa rep Ema Mereia sent the Digicel Young Kulas to the semi-final of the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship.

The national U19 side with confidence and determination defeated New Caledonia 1-0 in the second quarter-final at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Fiji meant business from the first whistle, playing like their lives depended on this match.

Both sides had some good chances but they couldn’t quite hit the target and their defense was tenacious.

Young Kulas goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali was impressive making some notable saves especially in the 36th minute.

A foul by Fiji in the box saw New Caledonia earn a penalty but Waqali took on the challenge with a brave save to deny a goal.

She did it again two minutes later charging out the goal mouth to make stop an advance from the New Caledonians that could’ve seen another potential goal.

Fiji backed by the cheers of the local crowd, applied pressure heading towards the dying minutes of the first spell but they couldn’t hit the target.

New Caledonia was reduced to 10 players when Drounuhe Sakilia was given her second yellow card of the night for foul play.

They were levelled nil-all at halftime.

Fiji lifted their performance in the second spell, dominating possession but their opportunities went begging.

New Caledonia’s defense also stood the test, desperately containing Fiji’s constant attack.

After countless chances and less than six minutes on the clock, the Young Kulas battled well inside the box and finally capitalized when Mereia calmly slotted in the ball.

The team didn’t let their guard down as they played until the last whistle.

The crowd erupted when the referee blew the final whistle with Fiji now securing their spot in the last four.

18-year-old Preeya Chandra Singh was named the player of the match.